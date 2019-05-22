KUZUMI-KUN, CAN'T YOU READ THE ROOM?: Manga Series Ends This Summer
Back in 2015, Mosuko launched the series "Kuzumi-kun, Can't You Read the Room?" in the pages of Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine. The series is a romantic comedy that follows the story of a very popular school girl who is smitten by the reserved student in class, trying her best to understand her crush. As of now the series has gone on for seven compiled voumes and has been a hit for readers, for years.
The romantic comedy manga has announced that the series would be reaching its conclusion mid summer of this year. Hit the jump to check it out!
Sadly, the announcement came that the series would be reaching its end, this summer. With this conclusion, make sure tto share your thoughts on this fan favorite series ending. Expect the series to be publishing its final chapter on June 22nd.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]