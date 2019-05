KUZUMI-KUN, CAN'T YOU READ THE ROOM?: Manga Series Ends This Summer

Back in 2015, Mosuko launched the series "" in the pages ofGangan Joker magazine. The series is a romantic comedy that follows the story of a very popular school girl who is smitten by the reserved student in class, trying her best to understand her crush. As of now the series has gone on for seven compiled voumes and has been a hit for readers, for years.Sadly, the announcement came that the series would be reaching its end, this summer. With this conclusion, make sure tto share your thoughts on this fan favorite series ending. Expect the series to be publishing its final chapter on June 22nd.