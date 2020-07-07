OVERLORD: THE COMPLETE ANIME ARTBOOK Announced For North America Through Yen Press

To celebrate the hit anime, Overlord will have its in-depth artbook released in North America, thanks to Yen Pres! Hit the jump for more information on the fast-approaching book!

Before becoming a hit anime, Kugane Maruyama's Overlord series began in 2010 as a novel series and later became a light novel series, in 2012. As of now, the light novel series has released 14 volumes and is still being published.

From there, the series was later translated to manga in 2014, written by Satoshi Ōshio. The series was released in the pages of Kadokawa Shoten's Comp Ace magazine. With the series still publishing, the sky is the limit for what is coming next for the series.

The inevitable anime series was released in 2015 and ran until 2018. The series boasts some fantastic artwork and animations, which can be seen in the series' complete anime artbook. The new book will also feature a ton of other goodies that include interviews with production staff and commentary!

In a recent reveal from the Anime Expo Lite, Overlord: The Complete Anime Artbook will be making its way to the west this winter, thanks to the publishing company, Yen Press! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





A deep dive into the planning and making of the hit anime adaption of Overlord reveals delicately crafted settings and the incredible detailed outfits and accessories that breathed life into everyone's favorite cast of not-so-good guys!



Overlord: The Complete Anime Artbook is coming to North America in December!