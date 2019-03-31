PASTEL MEMORIES: Adapted Manga Series Announces Its End
In a small bit of news, coming from Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine; Kairaku Kano's manga adaption of the smartphone game Pastel Memories has reached its comclusion with the May issue of the magazine. The story, in the game, revolves around the player owning an Otaku shop that allows you to "raise" Otaku girls and together you fight of things called viruses, while also retrieving lost memories. The manga series told a similar story to the game and was originally published last December.
The series also had a 12 episode anime of the game that released in January. Sad to see the series end? Curious to see what will happen? Share your thoughts in the comments!
