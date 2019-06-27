REVISIONS: Manga Series Based On Sci-Fi Anime Announces Conclusion
Fuji TV and shirogumi's Revisions, is a science fiction anime that premiered Early this year, in Japan, and inevitably on Netflix worldwide. The series was successful enough to have its own manga adaption of the series; that released in the pages of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. The manga was adapted by Kuro and Jinroku Myogaya.
Revisions, a series that recently streamed on Netflix, is ending its manga adaption. Hit the jump for more details on the conclusion!
Recently, news broke that the manga adaption had approached the end of the series. The series ran from November to this June and had recently released its first compiled volume. Sad to see the series conclude? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
