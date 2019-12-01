SCHOOL-LIVE!: Manga Series Announcing Its Conclusion

Hit manga series School-Live! Has recently made a major announcement in regards to its final volume for the series. Hit the jump to hear more about the inevitable conclusion.

Meet the members of the School Living Club! There's the shovel-loving(?) Kurumi Ebisuzawa, the big-sister figure Yuuri Wakasa, club advisor Megumi Sakura, and last but not least, the ever-optimistic Yuki Takeya. The School Living Club is just your average after-school organization where the girls hang out, have fun...and live at school as the sole survivors of a zombie apocalypse. NBD."

When Norimitsu Kaiho and Sadoru Chiba created this series, it's safe to assume that they had no idea that this series would garner such a large and loyal fanbase. Since its premier in 2012, in the pages of Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine, the series has had everything from an anime series (that was both dubbed and subbed) to an upcoming live action film; releasing in Japan on January 25th.

A recent announcement was given in regards to the manga series. The announcement entailed the conclusion to the hit series, where the creators announced in their 11th compiled volume that the series would be ending in its 12th compiled volume. While no release date was given for the volume, this has definitely come as a surprise to many fans. While more news hasn't been revealed as of yet, more will come as information begins to trickle out. Sad to see the series end? Or is this a golden opportunity to catch up and absorb all School-Live! content before the final volume and film release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

