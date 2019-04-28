SEKIRO SHADOWS DIE TWICE: A New Manga Spinoff Has Been Revealed
FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has changed the gaming landscape since its release. Many fans cant seem to take themselves out of this digital world steeped in astounding boss battles and the deep lore of feudal Japan. Now, Kadokawa's Comic Walker site will be launching a brand new spinoff comic! Sekiro Gaiden: Hanabei the Undying; Hanabei is an NPC/ training companion in the game and in the spinoff we will get to learn more of his story.
The new series is set to be written and drawn by Shin Yamamoto (Monster Hunter: Flash Hunter), while FromSoftware supervises his work. Needless to say, the spinoff is likely in good hands. Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the commetns! Sekiro Gaiden will release in comic Walker on May 27th!
