GUNDAM HATHAWAY Sequel The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Sets North American Theatrical Premiere For May

North American audiences will finally get their chance to see the second chapter of the Hathaway trilogy on the big screen. Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe opens in theaters across the region on May 15th, available in both English dub and original Japanese with subtitles.

The news comes after the film’s successful Japanese run, which began on January 30. In just 48 days it had already grossed over 2.5 billion yen (about $15.7 million USD) with more than 1.48 million admissions, comfortably surpassing the lifetime total of the first film from 2021.

The returning voice actors for the English version include:

Hathaway Noa voiced by Caleb Yen

Gigi Andalucia voiced by Megan Shipman

Kenneth Sleg voiced by Aaron Phillips

Lane Aim voiced by Kieran Walton

Gawman Nobile voiced by Kevin Dorman

Kelia Dace voiced by Erica Lindbeck

Iram Masam voiced by Stephen Fu

Hundley Yeoksan voiced by Dave Fennoy

Raymond Cain voiced by Antonio Alvarez

A brief English dub clip has surfaced online, giving fans an early taste of how the tense dialogue and emotional beats translate. Early feedback indicates the cast maintains the serious, character-driven tone that defined the first movie.

One of the film’s standout features remains its ending theme: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” The rock classic plays over a newly produced animation sequence that captures the song’s themes of longing and mystery, fitting surprisingly well with Hathaway’s complicated relationship with the enigmatic Gigi Andalucia.

A special collaboration illustration was also revealed, blending the raw energy of the Appetite for Destruction album art with iconic Gundam mobile suit designs. The striking piece has been circulating alongside the North American release confirmation and continues to draw positive attention from both Gundam and rock fans.

Set in U.C. 0105, twelve years after Char’s Rebellion, the story follows Hathaway Noa as the secret leader of the anti-Federation resistance group MAFTY. While carrying out targeted operations against corrupt officials, Hathaway becomes increasingly drawn to Gigi Andalucia, whose mysterious powers and cryptic words stir painful memories from his past.

On the other side, Earth Federation Forces officer Kenneth Sleg prepares defenses for the high-stakes Adelaide Conference and works on a plan to dismantle MAFTY. He receives a secretive proposal from Hundley Yeoksan of the Criminal Police Organization, adding another layer of political intrigue. As both sides maneuver toward confrontation, Gigi sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own hidden role in the unfolding events.

The film continues the grounded, politically charged narrative established in the first entry, expanding on character motivations while building toward the trilogy’s eventual conclusion.

Unlike the first Hathaway film, which moved quickly to Netflix after its Japanese run, this sequel is getting a proper theatrical window in North America. That decision gives fans the opportunity to experience the detailed mechanical animation, large-scale battles, and intimate character moments the way they were intended on the big screen.

The theatrical push also highlights the English dub production, giving the confirmed cast a chance to reach audiences who prefer dubbed screenings. With familiar voices returning, consistency should remain strong throughout the more dialogue-heavy sequences.

The Sorcery of Nymph Circe adapts the second volume of Yoshiyuki Tomino’s original Hathaway’s Flash novel series, first published between 1989 and 1990. The story picks up directly from the events of the 2021 film and deepens the moral gray areas surrounding Hathaway’s choices and the broader Federation conflict.

With the third and final film still on the horizon, the May 15 release serves as a strong middle chapter that should leave audiences eager for the conclusion. In the meantime, the combination of solid box office numbers in Japan, a memorable rock soundtrack tie-in, and a confirmed English cast suggests Bandai Namco is giving this story the attention it deserves.

Tickets for the North American screenings are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks through major theater chains. Whether you’re a longtime Universal Century fan or someone discovering Hathaway’s journey for the first time, the big-screen experience promises to deliver the scale and emotional weight that define the Gundam franchise at its best.