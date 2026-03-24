Guns N' Roses Is Performing The Ending Theme For MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY THE SORCERY OF NYMPH CIRCE

Universal Music Japan International has released a striking animated music video for the Guns N' Roses’ classic song “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” which serves as the ending theme for the second installment of the MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY film trilogy, The Sorcery of Nymph Circe. The video, now streaming on the label’s official YouTube channel, blends the iconic rock track with Gundam-themed visuals that capture the film’s intense tone and dramatic scope.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” originally appeared on Guns N’ Roses’ debut album Appetite for Destruction in 1987 and became the band’s first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 when released as a single the following year. Its inclusion as the ending theme for the Hathaway film adds a bold, energetic rock edge to the closing credits, creating a memorable contrast with the story’s themes of rebellion, loss, and futuristic warfare.

In addition to the music video, the film’s official website announced a special limited-time theater giveaway. From March 27th to April 2nd, audiences attending screenings in Japan will receive a “Guns N’ Roses Collaboration Art Sticker.” The design reimagines the famous Appetite for Destruction album cover, replacing the original band members with iconic Gundam suits: the RX-78-2 Gundam, Z Gundam, ZZ Gundam, and ν Gundam surrounding a central Ξ Gundam. The crossover artwork cleverly merges classic rock imagery with the Mobile Suit Gundam universe, offering fans a collectible memento that celebrates both the music and the film.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe opened in Japanese theaters on January 30th, 2026. In its first 48 days of release, the film has already grossed 2,502,648,920 yen (approximately $15.7 million USD) from 1,489,165 admissions, surpassing the total box office of the first film in the trilogy. This strong performance demonstrates continued audience interest in Yoshiyuki Tomino’s Hathaway’s Flash story, which is set in the Universal Century timeline twelve years after Char’s Counterattack.

The story follows Hathaway Noa, son of Bright Noa, who leads the anti-Federation resistance group Mafty under the alias “Mafty Navue Erin.” The film explores his internal conflict as he carries out assassinations and terrorist acts against the corrupt Earth Federation government while grappling with the weight of his ideals and personal traumas. The arrival of the enigmatic Gigi Andalusia further complicates his path, forcing him to confront past regrets and difficult choices as Mafty prepares a major operation against the Adelaide conference.

The trilogy adapts Tomino’s three-volume novel series originally published between 1989 and 1990. The first film, MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY’S FLASH, premiered in 2021, and the second chapter continues the narrative with heightened stakes and deeper character exploration. The use of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” as the ending theme adds an anthemic quality to the film’s conclusion, underscoring themes of rebellion and the search for meaning in a chaotic world.

The collaboration between the long-running Gundam franchise and the legendary rock band has generated significant buzz among fans of both. The animated music video and limited sticker giveaway create additional engagement points that extend the film’s reach beyond the theater. For longtime Gundam enthusiasts, the crossover artwork serves as a fun nod to both the series’ history and the cultural impact of classic rock.

With strong box office numbers and positive audience reception, The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is proving that the Hathaway story still resonates more than three decades after the novels first appeared. The film’s blend of political intrigue, mobile suit battles, and personal drama continues to captivate viewers, while the music choice adds a fresh layer of energy to the experience.

The third and final film in the trilogy is still in production, and fans are already looking forward to seeing how the story concludes. In the meantime, the current theatrical run paired with the Guns N’ Roses collaboration offers a compelling reason to experience The Sorcery of Nymph Circe on the big screen while the limited sticker is still available.

Whether you are a longtime Gundam fan, a Guns N’ Roses enthusiast, or simply someone who enjoys well-crafted animated storytelling, this crossover moment adds an extra layer of excitement to an already compelling film. The engines are running, the music is playing, and the Sorcery of Nymph Circe continues to unfold in theaters across Japan. If you have the chance to catch it during the giveaway period, the special collaboration sticker makes for a memorable keepsake from this unique meeting of rock history and mecha legend. Have you watched it yet?