New MAZINGER Z Anime Film Releases New Poster And Announces Release Date
The official website for Toei Animation's upcoming Mazinger Z film has revealed that the film will hit Japanese theaters on January 13, 2018. The site also released a new key visual which you can check out below.
The new film will celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the original 1972 Mazinger Z manga from Go Nagai and 92-episode anime series from Toei. The studio has previously confirmed that the film will be shown outside of Japan but there's been no further details released at this early juncture.
Humanity was once in danger of its downfall at the hands of the Underground Empire, which was led by the evil scientist Dr. Hell. Koji Kabuto piloted the super robot Mazinger Z, and with help from his friends at the Photon Power Laboratory, he thwarted Dr. Hell's evil ambitions and returned peace to the world.
It's been ten years since then... No longer a pilot, Koji Kabuto has taken after his father and grandfather by starting down the path of the scientist. He encounters a gigantic structure buried deep beneath Mt. Fuji, along with a mysterious indication of life... New encounters, new threats, and a new fate await mankind. The former hero Koji Kabuto has a decision to make about the future: whether to be a god or a demon...
This grand action film depicts the fierce battle fought by the people and Mazinger Z--once again entrusted with the future of mankind!
