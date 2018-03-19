New PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING TV Spot Hypes All-Out Kaiju vs Jaeger Destruction
On March 23, Pacific Rim Uprising hits theaters and picks up 10 years after the events of the first film. While Charlie Hunnam's Raleigh Becket is absent, Rinko Kikuchi's Mako Mori returns to pass the torch to a new generation of jaeger pilots, led by John Boyega's Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris' Elba's Stacker Pentecost.
After months of hype and promotion, Legendary and Universal Picture's Pacific Rim: Uprising will hit theaters this Friday. Do you plan on seeing it this weekend?
This time around, the giant mechs will be fighting one another in addition to the giant kaiju's that somehow remain on Earth. Are these giant monsters still being sent through the breach or are they the last vestiges of the biological warfare waged in the first film? These questions and more will be answered this Friday.
Star Wars' John Boyega stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.
Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix’s Daredevil, STARZ’s Spartacus) and also stars Jing Tian, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]