ZOIDS WILD ZERO: New Episodes To Be Postponed Due To COVID-19

The most recent Zoids series, Zoids Wild Zero, has announced that it will be on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump for more information!

Originally created in 1983, the Zoids toyline was a model kit series launched by Tomy. The toy line featured model kits of mech animals that, over the years, were also motorized. It was very similar to Gundam, except for the fact that every zoid was a different type of animal. The toy line became so successful that the franchise has spawned multiple anime series, manga series, toy lines and even video games. Most recently has been the new Zoids Wild franchise, which has encluded a manga that released in Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics, a new toy line, Nintendo Switch game, and anime.

The Zoids Wild anime originally premiered back in 2018 and was a smash hit among fans. The first season of the series was directed by Norihiko Sudo (Pokemon Diamond & Pearl) and told an original story. After the conclusion of the first season, 2019 saw the release of Zoids Wild Zero, the second season of the series and told a whole new story about a young boy named Leo Conrad and his adventures as he modifies zoids. The series has a lot of the main staff from the original Zoids and Zoids/Zero anime return but with a new director in Takao Kato.

Since its premiere last October, the anime has reached 33 episodes and has been going strong. However, with the new COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the world, it has caused a pause in the day to day lives of the whole world. Because of this, it was announced, on the series' website, that new episodes of the anime will be delayed until further notice. Mainly due to the difficulties in overall production during lockdown, it is hard to guage when the series will return just yet.





