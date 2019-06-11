AGGRETSUKO: Characters From AFRICA SALARYMAN Stops In To Wish Retsuko A Happy Birthday

It's Retsuko's birthday and to celebrate, the characters of Africa Salaryman will be stopping by in an awesome collab video. Hit the jump to check out the footage!

Aggretsuko's main character, the quiet rage monster Retsuko, is celebrating her birthday. But what better way to celebrate than with a surprise office party? Within this party are some other animal guests from the series Africa Salaryman are stopping by for well wishes as well! Make sure to check out the video below, which includes an appearance by Lion!







Enjoyed the fun collab? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and wish Retsuko a happy birthday! Aggretsuko is streaming on Netflix and Africa Salaryman is streaming on Funimation!

