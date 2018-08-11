ANEMONE: EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION Shares An Animated Music Video

Studio Bones' upcoming adventure drama mecha sci-fi anime film, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution , has released a new animated ending music video. Here is more on the film.

The official RUANN YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.42 minute animated music video with Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-evolution's ending theme, There's No Ending. The video uses scenes from the upcoming movie and does not reveal any plot or story points, it is just used as a promotional video for the ending theme.

The movie will premiere in Japan on November 10 and Funimation will distribute the film in the United States on 2019. Shigeru Fujita and Ayumi Kurashima are animation directors, Kenta Yokoya is the mechanical animation director, Takuhito Kusanagi and Fumihiro Katagai are designers. Ami Koshimizu is voicing Anemone and Kaori Nazuka voices Eureka.

The film is directed by Tomoki Kyouda, kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director, Dai Sato writes the script and RUANN has a theme song performance. There has been no opening theme revealed yet, the ending theme is There's No Ending by RUANN.