Artist Steven Butler Shares The METROID Archie Comic That Never Was

Artist Steven Butler released detailed Metroid themed artist sketches on his Facebook for a Metroid comic that never was. Hit the jump and check it out!

KILLAMOJO | 6/1/2017
Artist Steven Butler teased fans of the Metroid franchise with a few artist sketches from an Archie Comic that never saw the light of day. Butler stated that the project was supposed to take place around six years ago, but Archie Comics went with Mega Man adaptation instead. 

The sketches feature Samus Aran in action in her various suits. Also featured is a highly detailed sketch of the boss Ridley. Did Archie Comics make a mistake in choosing the Mega Man franchise instead of Metroid? Let us know in the comment section below! 








