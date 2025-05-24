New Study By Crunchyroll & NRG Finds Anime Rivals Top Celebrities in Gen Z Fandom Worldwide

Anime has officially solidified its place as a global cultural powerhouse especially among Gen Z. According to a new report released on May 20 by Crunchyroll and the National Research Group (NRG), anime fandom now ranks alongside major music and sports icons in global recognition and emotional resonance among younger audiences.

Titled “How Anime Became a Worldwide Cultural Force,” the study surveyed 29,000 general entertainment consumers aged 13 to 54 across seven countries: the U.S., U.K., India, Germany, France, Brazil, and Mexico. Of those surveyed, 3,500 were identified as anime fans, defined as individuals who “like” or “love” anime and watch it at least once a month.

Anime's Popularity Among Gen Z Surges Ahead

Among Gen Z respondents (ages 13–28):

54% identified as anime fans, compared to:

48% for Kendrick Lamar

56% for Beyoncé

59% for LeBron James

60% for Taylor Swift

That places anime nearly on par with the most recognizable celebrity figures in the world today and ahead of several.

Even among older demographics:

42% of Millennials (29–44) said they were anime fans

24% of Gen X (45–54) said the same

While Gen X still favored traditional celebrities such as Keanu Reeves and Lionel Messi, anime outperformed newer celebrity groups like The Kardashians and BTS in all age brackets surveyed.

Anime vs. Sports and Celebrity Culture

When compared to sports brands, only the Olympics, FIFA, UEFA Champions League, and the NBA ranked higher than anime among Gen Z respondents. This places anime above American football, combat sports, and even baseball in terms of Gen Z popularity emphasizing anime's global reach and resonance.

What Draws Fans to Anime?

Top reasons for watching anime by generation included:

Gen Z:

High-quality animation (37%)

Compelling characters and relationships (35%)

Imaginative and creative storytelling (34%)

Millennials and Gen X:

Imaginative storytelling ranked first

Followed by animation and character depth

The data highlights how anime's narrative complexity and visual style resonate across age groups, while also serving as an emotional and cultural touchstone for Gen Z in particular.

How Fans Share the Fandom

The study also examined how anime fans engage socially:

58% discuss anime in person with friends, family, or colleagues

43% interact through social media

42% watch anime together with others in person

While age breakdowns weren’t provided for this section, it reflects anime’s continued role as a shared cultural experience rather than a solitary hobby.

Industry Leaders Weigh In

Grady Miller, CMO at NRG, commented:

“Anime is emerging as a truly global genre for young audiences... Our research shows how increased accessibility and brilliant artistry have helped young audiences embrace anime not just as entertainment, but as a part of their identities.”

Crunchyroll COO Gita Rebbapragada added:

"These findings underscore what we've seen firsthand... It gives us another tool to better understand our audience and continue serving them in more meaningful ways."

Punnoose Isaac, Crunchyroll’s SVP of Data & Insights, emphasized anime’s deeper impact:

"Anime is a powerful cultural force... It helps shape identity, creates community, and offers connection in an increasingly complex world."

A Cultural Force, Quantified And Proven By Facts

The Crunchyroll x NRG study offers hard numbers behind what anime fans have long known: anime isn’t just entertainment it’s a movement. As Gen Z leads the charge, anime is no longer niche it’s mainstream, influential, and here to stay.

What are your thoughts on the findings? Are you surprised by how popular anime is? Let us know your thoughts about why you think anime has gotten so popular in the comments section down below!

