GACHA GIRLS CORPS Light Novels Get Anime Adaptation

The world of isekai and gacha games are about to combine as the latest anime adapation is about to hit the big screens. Micro Magazine’s Comic Ride editors announced that Chinkururi’s light novel series Gacha Girls Corps (Gachi wo Mawashite Nakama wo Fuyasu: Saikyō no Bishōjo Gundan wo Tsukuriagero) has been announced to be officially getting an anime adaptation. Check out the announcement tweet down below:

Originally launched on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let’s Be Novelists") platform back in 2016, the series was picked up by Micro Magazine later that year, with illustrations by Yasutaka Isegawa. The light novel concluded with its ninth volume in 2020, while the manga adaptation by Syū Haruno continues to this day. The 12th compiled volume of the manga was published on May 30, 2025.

What Is Gacha Girls Corps

What begins as a typical gacha roll for Heihachi quickly evolves into a chaotic and action-packed isekai adventure, filled with cute magical girls, battles, and collector-tier hilarity.

Kaiten Books, which publishes the English version of the manga adaptation of the light novels, describes the story as:

"UR-GUARANTEED—TO HAVE THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME! Ready for an adventure that's out of this world? We've gacha covered. Norl's a cutting-edge cutie with a cutting edge who's a cut above the rest. Heihachi's just your average mobile game addict with a whale-sized hole in his wallet. But one day, he pulls an item that pulls him into another world, spinning his life around with a spin of the gacha. Attacked by monsters, and left without options, Heihachi does what he knows best—roll gacha! To his surprise, he watches his unit materialize before his eyes. Heihachi's used to seeing cute girls pop up on his phone, but he's never seen one pop out of his phone! Join him on his quest to collect OP UR QTs! (That's Overpowered Ultra Rare Cuties.)"

Series Background

Original Web Novel : January 2016 on Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou

: January 2016 on Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou Print Publication : November 2016 by Micro Magazine

: November 2016 by Micro Magazine Light Novel Volumes : 9 (Completed in 2020)

: 9 (Completed in 2020) Manga Adaptatio n: By Syū Haruno, serialized in Comic Ride since 2018

n: By Syū Haruno, serialized in Comic Ride since 2018 English Publisher: Kaiten Books

The upcoming anime adaptation is expected to bring the series’ over-the-top premise and flashy visuals to a wider audience. More production details, including staff, studio, and release window, are expected to be announced in the near future. So stay tuned as we wait patiently for it!

