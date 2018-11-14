 BACK STREET GIRLS Anime Series Is Listed On Netflix
The anime adaptation of author Jasmine Gyuh's comedy manga series, Back Street Girls, is being listed in Netflix and has a release date. Here is more information on the series.

MemoAcebo | 11/14/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: ANN
Streaming company Netflix is listing Back Street Girls -GOKUDOLS- in its site with a season 1 release date of December 12. The site describes the series as absurd, campy and raunchy; some words fans that have read and/or seen the anime series could not debate with. The anime series aired from July 4, 2018 to September 5, 2018 and has 10 episodes.

Chiaki Kon directed the anime, Susumu Yamakawa wrote the script and J.C.Staff animated it. The manga series that inspired this anime was written by Jasmine Gyuh, Kodansha published it and Kodansha USA has the English license. The Weekly Young Magazine published this series from March 16, 2015 to September 15, 2018 with a total of 11 volumes.
