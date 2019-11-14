 BEYBLADE: BURST Announces A Brand You Series For The Franchise
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

BEYBLADE: BURST Announces A Brand You Series For The Franchise

BEYBLADE: BURST Announces A Brand You Series For The Franchise

Beyblade is getting a brand new anime series! Hit the jump for more information and for anymore updates on when to expect the release date!

marvelfreek94 | 11/14/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Thanks to Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine, a recent update to the world of Beyblade has fans waiting in anticipation. It appears its current ongoing series, Beyblade Burst, will be getting a new anime and a new "series", however whether or not its a manga series or anime has yet to be seen. Though not much more news has been given on the release date or story, yet; readers can expect more reveals and updates to come in the coming months.
 

Beyblade Burst is the most recent anime and manga series in the Beyblade franchise. Burst, and all of its recent iterations, have bee nrunnign since 2016!  Excited for the new series? Ready for more Beyblade? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and keep ears open for more updates on the new series!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...