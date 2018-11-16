BLACKFOX Anime Series Releases Its Second Promotional Video
The official infinite YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.13 promotional video on the upcoming action anime series BLACKFOX. The video follows the main character Rikka Isurugi throw the hardships she will be facing. The video shows the animation style the anime is taking and gives few hints on where the story is going.
Studio 3Hz's upcoming action anime series, BLACKFOX, has shared a new promotional video that features several scenes from the show. Here is more information on the series.
Kazuya Nomura is directing the series, Naoki Hayashi writes the script and is in charge of series composition, Yuuji Kaneko is the art director and Fumihiro Katagai performs the mechanical design. The main voice cast is listing three actors as of right now: Ayaka Nanase as Rikka Isurugi, Haruka Tomatsu as Mia and Yo Taichi as Melissa.
The official website has shared some key visuals as well. We can see the main character wearing her armor and doing a heroic pose. The second image has her in an attack movement, she is getting ready to battle. Finally, the third picture is just a character design, it shows the official design for the characters appearing in the show.
This upcoming anime series is both animated and produced by studio 3Hz and is an original series, there is nothing being adapted in this project. The series does not have a release date yet but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
