BOOGIEPOP AND OTHERS Anime Series Will Feature A One-Hour Premiere

Studio Madhouse's upcoming horror mystery psychological anime series, Boogiepop wa Warawanai , will count with a one-hour premiere. Here are the details of its debut.

The official LiveChart Twitter account has clarified that the "first episode" of upcoming mystery anime series Boogiepop and Others will in fact be episodes 1 and 2 of the series put together and will not be a single double-length episode or any other special format. The first broadcast will be one-hour long.

The series premieres on January 4 in the following TV networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS, BS11 and two more.

The original creator is Kouhei Kadono, Koji Ogata did the original character design, Shingo Natsume is directing, Tomohiro Suzuki is under series composition and script, Hidehiko Sawada is in charge of overall character design, kensuke ushio produces the music, Boogiepop and Others PARTNERS produces the series and MADHOUSE animates the project.

The previously-confirmed voice cast is the following: Aoi Yuuki as Boogiepop, Saori Oonishi as Nagi Kirima, Aoi Yuuki as Touka Miyashita and Kazuko Suema as Reina Kondou. The ending theme is "Whiteout" by Riko Azuna.

The previous anime series titled Boogiepop Phantom aired from January 5, 2000 to March 22, 2000 and has 12 episodes. This series was animated by studio Madhouse, directed by Takashi Watanabe who also wrote the storyboard, Youta Tsuruoka was the sound director and Masao Maruyama produced it. This new upcoming series is not a sequel.

There is an urban legend that tells of a shinigami that can release people from the pain they are suffering. This "Angel of Death" has a name—Boogiepop. And the legends are true. Boogiepop is real. When a rash of disappearances involving female students breaks out at Shinyo Academy, the police and faculty assume they just have a bunch of runaways on their hands. Yet some students know better. Something mysterious and foul is afoot. Is it Boogiepop or something even more sinister...?