CAROLE & TUESDAY Anime Series Shares New Character Designs
The official CAROLE & TUESDAY Twitter account has shared new character designs and profiles for several new additions to the roster. Tao, Gus, Roddy and Ertegun have shared their first look and the site now has 7 characters revealed in total. Here is the site where you can check out more details from the official source.
Studio Bones' upcoming original anime series, Calore & Tuesday, has revealed new character designs. Here is more information on the title.
Studio Bones is teaming up with supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe to deliver this new series. The new character's name is Angela and she comes with a ton of information about her.
The new composers for the show are Jen Wood, Benny Sings and Lido. This trio will be producing songs for the anime and have been described as the "first group of composers for the series". Some Angela character design work from Eisaku Kubonouchi has been shared as well.
Motonobu Hori is the director of the series, Tsunenori Saito is under character animation design and Mocky is producing the background music (music you hear when characters are talking with each other or walking).
The series has an April 2019 release date and will be broadcasted on Fuji TV under the +Ultra time slot. Netflix has the exclusive worldwide license. A CD with singles from the show will be out on April 25.
Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It's an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.
There's a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she's working part time while trying to become a musician. She's always felt like something is missing. Her name is Carole.
There's a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.
A chance meeting brings them together. They want to sing. They want to make music. Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.
The two of them may only create a tiny wave. But that wave will eventually grow into something larger...
Carole & Tuesday is out on April 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]