CAROLE & TUESDAY Anime Series Shares New Character Designs

Studio Bones' upcoming original anime series, Calore & Tuesday , has revealed new character designs. Here is more information on the title.

Here is the site where you can check out more details from the official source. The official CAROLE & TUESDAY Twitter account has shared new character designs and profiles for several new additions to the roster. Tao, Gus, Roddy and Ertegun have shared their first look and the site now has 7 characters revealed in total.where you can check out more details from the official source.

Studio Bones is teaming up with supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe to deliver this new series. The new character's name is Angela and she comes with a ton of information about her.

The new composers for the show are Jen Wood, Benny Sings and Lido. This trio will be producing songs for the anime and have been described as the "first group of composers for the series". Some Angela character design work from Eisaku Kubonouchi has been shared as well.

Motonobu Hori is the director of the series, Tsunenori Saito is under character animation design and Mocky is producing the background music (music you hear when characters are talking with each other or walking).

The series has an April 2019 release date and will be broadcasted on Fuji TV under the +Ultra time slot. Netflix has the exclusive worldwide license. A CD with singles from the show will be out on April 25.

