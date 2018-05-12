CAROLE & TUESDAY Original Anime Series Reveals New Character And Musical Artist

Studio Bones' upcoming original anime series, Calore & Tuesday , has revealed a new character joining the cast and the composers behind the show's music. Here is more information.

official Carole & Tuesday website has shared a new character joining the cast and the composers behind the music of this upcoming project. Studio Bones is teaming up with supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe to deliver this new series. The new character's name is Angela and she comes with a ton of information about her. Thehas shared a new character joining the cast and the composers behind the music of this upcoming project. Studio Bones is teaming up with supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe to deliver this new series. The new character's name is Angela and she comes with a ton of information about her.









Birthday: April 1, Martian Year 33 (16 years old)

Place of birth: Alba City, Mars

Pet: Romanov the AI Rabbit

Favorite food: Durian soda

Hobbies: Watching pro wrestling

Favorite music genre: Metal

Current occupation: Fashion model, TV personality

Career: Child actor and model from the age of 3. Regularly appears in fashion magazines, fashion shows, and TV commercials.

Dream: To have her own perfume brand

Future plans: To make her debut as a singer



The new composers for the show are Jen Wood, Benny Sings and Lido. This trio will be producing songs for the anime and have been described as the "first group of composers for the series". Some Angela character design work from Eisaku Kubonouchi has been shared as well.



Motonobu Hori is the director of the series, Tsunenori Saito is under character animation design and Mocky is producing the background music (music you hear when characters are talking with each other or walking).



The series has an April 2019 release date and will be broadcasted on Fuji TV under the +Ultra time slot. Netflix has the exclusive worldwide license. A CD with singles from the show will be out on April 25.