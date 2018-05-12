CAROLE & TUESDAY Original Anime Series Reveals New Character And Musical Artist

The official Carole & Tuesday website has shared a new character joining the cast and the composers behind the music of this upcoming project. Studio Bones is teaming up with supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe to deliver this new series. The new character's name is Angela and she comes with a ton of information about her.
Birthday: April 1, Martian Year 33 (16 years old)
Place of birth: Alba City, Mars
Pet: Romanov the AI Rabbit
Favorite food: Durian soda
Hobbies: Watching pro wrestling
Favorite music genre: Metal
Current occupation: Fashion model, TV personality
Career: Child actor and model from the age of 3. Regularly appears in fashion magazines, fashion shows, and TV commercials.
Dream: To have her own perfume brand
Future plans: To make her debut as a singer
The new composers for the show are Jen Wood, Benny Sings and Lido. This trio will be producing songs for the anime and have been described as the "first group of composers for the series". Some Angela character design work from Eisaku Kubonouchi has been shared as well.
Motonobu Hori is the director of the series, Tsunenori Saito is under character animation design and Mocky is producing the background music (music you hear when characters are talking with each other or walking).
The series has an April 2019 release date and will be broadcasted on Fuji TV under the +Ultra time slot. Netflix has the exclusive worldwide license. A CD with singles from the show will be out on April 25.
Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It's an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.
There's a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she's working part time while trying to become a musician. She's always felt like something is missing. Her name is Carole.
There's a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.
A chance meeting brings them together. They want to sing. They want to make music. Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.
The two of them may only create a tiny wave. But that wave will eventually grow into something larger...
Carole & Tuesday is out on April 2019