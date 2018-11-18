CELLS AT WORK! Is Launching A New Episode In December, Here Is The Trailer

The hit new anime series, Cells at Work!, is releasing a new episode titled "Common Cold Syndrome" in December 24, 2018. The comedy anime series will be back on screens for one special broadcast. This episode will be following a Normal Cell who meets this mysterious cell and convinces him to prank a White Blood Cell and a Killer T Cell. The Normal Cell agrees but the story has more to tell about this mysterious new cell, who is he?



Studio David Production is also animating this special. The anime series aired from July 8, 2018 to September 30, 2018 and has 13 episodes. kenichi Suzuki directed it, Yuma Takahashi produced it and Yuko Kakihara as well as Kenichi Suzuki wrote it. The manga series this series adapts, has been publishing since March 2015 and has 5 volumes out right now. Akane Shimizu is writing it and Kodansha publishes it under the Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine.









