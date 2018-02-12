CINDERELLA GIRLS GEKIJOU Season 4 Release Date Has Been Revealed

The official FRONTIERWORKS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 50 second promotional video for the upcoming fourth season of slice of life anime series Cinderella Girls Gekijou. The series also revealed a key visual as well as its release date. The trailer introduces the main characters, previews a theme song and announces the new "Climax Season".



The key visual you can find below features four of the main characters wearing different pieces of clothing and shows the release date in the bottom. Cinderella Girls will be premiering on April 2019, Mankyuu is both directing and doing series composition. There is no information regarding other staff members of voice cast, as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.



The series' previous season, season 3, aired from July 3, 2018 to September 25, 2018 with 13 episodes. Crunchyroll has the English license and the same studios (Gathering, Lesprit) animated it. The first season aired from April 4, 2017 to June 27, 2017 with 13 episodes as well.



The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Kumajet. It has been publishing since March 28, 2012 and has a whopping 1053 chapters out right now. The series is a collection of 5koma comics from the in-game comic series.









Cinderella Girls Gekijou Climax Season airs on April 2019