COLORFUL PASTRALE: FROM BERMUDA TRIANGLE Anime Series Releases New Trailer And Cast

The official Vanguard YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second trailer for the upcoming fantasy anime series Colorful Pastrale: From

Bermuda Triangle. The video has several scenes of the main characters interacting with each other and shows the animation style the show will be taking. The ending of the video gives more details on the voice cast and the official release date.



The main voice cast is the following: Amane Shindou as Kyaro, Hikaru Toono as Serena, Risa Tsumugi as Fina, Moeka Hirakuri as Kanon and Larissa Takeda Tago as Sonata. These actors are joined by the new members:

Noriko Hidaka as Arudi,

Kikuko Inoue as Feruma,

Ayaka Shimoyamada as Phrase,

Rina Takatsuki as Coda,

Yumi Uchiyama as Chante,

Emiko Takeuchi as Maltre,

Chiwa Saitou as Leger,

Eriko Matsui as Poko,

Hirofumi Nojima as mail Carrier Azarashi,

Yume Miyamoto as Adele and

Amina Satou as Natura.



The series is directed by Junji Nishimura, Larissa Takeda Tago, Amane Shindou and Moeka Hirakuri have theme song performances. The opening theme is Wonderland Girl by Pastel Palette and the ending theme is Shapon by Colorful Pastrale. The series has a January 12, 2019 release date and is animated by Seven Arcs Pictures.





