COWBOY BEBOP: John Cho Reveals Some Of His Favorite Moments From the Series

John Cho is bringing his chops to Spike Spiegel and the Netflix adaptation of iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop. Hit the jump to watch a small interview where he reveals what to expect from the series.

Cowboy Bebop is widely regarded as one of the most influential anime series ever made. When news of a live action adaptation of the series broke, it devided the fanbase into one side who was curious and another who was against it. After that reveal, more news was released with the reveal that John Cho would be bringin protagonist Spike Spiegel to life. As expected, even this news raised some eyebrows. Now some more news is coming for what to expect, including an interview with Cho, during the marketing for his new film, The Grudge, in the interview he is sporting full on Spike hair and tells fans what his favorite moments from the series are and how they intend to keep the show "strange". Check it out below!







Excited for the new show? More curious? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Cowboy Bebop is coming to Netflix soon!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE