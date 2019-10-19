COWBOY BEBOP: Netflix Series Put On Hold After Lead Suffers Serious Injury

Upcoming Netflix production, Cowboy Bebop, has been put on hold after set accident. Hit the jump for more information on the incident.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced a brand new live action adaption of the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop, with John Cho (Star Trek) taking on the titular role of Spike Speigel; the devil may care bounty hunter running from a huge chip on his shoulder. The series was met with mixed responses from fans and new viewers alike. While production has been underway on the series for some time now, it has recently been released that the production is being put on hold after what can only be described as a "freak accident" occured on set while filming a well rehearsed scene involving Cho. Sadly, the accident severely injured Cho's knee and he had to be taken in to the hospital for surgery.







While the surgery was a success, it is expected Cho will need to have at least 7 to 9 months to rehabilitate. Rather than recast, Netflix, is holding strong to the ator and putting the production on hold until Cho can make a full recovery. Until then, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see what this adaption has to offer. Make sure to share your thoughts on the situation in the usual spot!

