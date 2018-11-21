Crunchyroll Is Slashing Prices In Its Black Friday Sale
Crunchyroll has announced its Black Friday sale startin gon November 23 12:00am PST to November 23 11:59pm PST. The sale will include figures, manga, apparel, home video releases, accessories and more. The company has savings of up to 40%.
Anime distributing company Crunchyroll has launched a Black Friday sale including apparel, merchandise, accessories and more. Check out more to read on the biggest savings the company is offering.
It also created some gift guides for fans that have a specific item in mind or something to gift a fan of a specific manga/anime. The guide has tips on plushies, figures and even clothing. There are wishlists that make it easier to save the best deals or items that catch your interest.
The gift guide has the following categories: The Shounen Fan, The Fashion Forward Fan, The Gamer, The Plushie Fan and also seperates by manga/anime series like Dragon Ball, Naruto and My Hero Academia. The Shounen Fan has items like clothing, figures and accessories that include series like Black Clover and One Piece. While The Gamer has Overwatch, Kingdom Hearts, Zelda and other general gaming entities like a PlayStation shirt. Here is the link to the store sale and here is the gift guide that will help you find specific items faster.
