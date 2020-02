DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Reveals Final Promo

The iconic cast from theseries has ben through some tring times since their most recent film series,. Now, since the dust has settled from the previous adventure and things, in the universe has found a steady flow, the last story of Tai and Agumon is ready to be told.Recently, the Digimon Adventure website has revelaed the 'Last' promo for the upcomingfilm. The trailer features an orchestral track over a montage of the early Digimon Adventure films. Make sure to check out the trailer below!Excited for the new film? Sad to see the story end? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place!, releases, in Japan, on February 21st and in the US on March 25th!