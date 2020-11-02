DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Reveals Final Promo
The iconic cast from the Digimon Adventure series has ben through some tring times since their most recent film series, Digimon Adventure tri. Now, since the dust has settled from the previous adventure and things, in the universe has found a steady flow, the last story of Tai and Agumon is ready to be told.
The final adventure for Agumon and Tai is coming soon. Hit the jump to check out the 'last' promo for Digimon Advenure: Last Evolution Kizuna!
Recently, the Digimon Adventure website has revelaed the 'Last' promo for the upcoming Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna film. The trailer features an orchestral track over a montage of the early Digimon Adventure films. Make sure to check out the trailer below!
Excited for the new film? Sad to see the story end? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, releases, in Japan, on February 21st and in the US on March 25th!
