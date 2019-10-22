DINO GIRL GAUKO: Premier Date Revealed For Comedy Anime Series
A brand new comedy series, from Japan, is coming to the US via the Netflix streaming service.The series, titled Dino Girl Gauko, follows Naoko Watanabe. Naoko is a typical young girl except for one little quirk; whenever she gets a little too mad Naoko becomes a dino rage monster, that breathes fire, named Gauko. The series is set to have 20, 7-minute episodes for its premier season.
Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Dino Girl Gauko is set to premier on November 22nd on Netflix!
