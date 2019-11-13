DRAGON BALL: Symphonic Adventure Is Coming To North America
Toei Animation and Funimation have decided to bring fans a musical journey with the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Orchestral Concert. The concert originally premiered in Paris and is now making its way across the pond to North America! The concert is being produced by AWR music productions and presented by Overlook events. The concert is set to premier in Chicago's Rosemont theater, next spring. The concert will feature timed videos in tandem with footage from both Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z.
A Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure is finally making its way to North America! Hit the jump to check out when tickets go on sale for the event!
Excited for the new production? The show premiers on March 27th and plans to release more dates and locations in the future. Make sure to pick up preorder tickets, which go on sale on March 15th!
