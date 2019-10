DRIFTING DRAGONS: New Character Video Revealed For Upcoming Anime

is an upcoming anime series that has been adapted from Taku Kuwabara' s manga of the same name, the series follows a crew of dragon hunters who ride on a zeppelin and hunt for a living. The series has just released a new character profile of Mika, a young man whose nose can sniff out dragons. Check out the video, which was released on e official Twitter, below!Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments andis set to release sometime in January 2020 and stream on Netflix!