 DRIFTING DRAGONS: New Character Video Revealed For Upcoming Anime
Brand new series, Drifting Dragons, has shown its first character profile for a hunter named Mika. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

marvelfreek94 | 10/16/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Drifting Dragons is an upcoming anime series that has been adapted from Taku Kuwabara' s manga of the same name, the series follows a crew of dragon hunters who ride on a zeppelin and hunt for a living. The series has just released a new character profile of Mika, a young man whose nose can sniff out dragons. Check out the video, which was released on e official Twitter, below!

Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and Drifting Dragons is set to release sometime in January 2020 and stream on Netflix!
