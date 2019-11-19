FAIRY GONE: Final Key Visual For The Series Has Released
The Fairy Gone series is a fantasy series that has been airing all year and has been licensed by Funimation. The series, as of now, can be easily identified by its awesome animation and exciting battles, within its very unique atmosphere. Sadly the series has reached its beginning and missle and will be on its way to the end. Recently, a brand new visual was released for the series that teases an epic final battle. Check it out below!
Fairy Gone is reaching its finale and with it comes one more visual to excite fans.
Excited for the finale? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Fairy Gone is airing now.
