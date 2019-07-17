FAIRY GONE: New Video Premiers Second Part Of Series

Fairy gone is finally on its way back, with it's second part. Hit the jump to check out the promo video tied with the upcoming part.

When the series, Fairy gone, premiered in April, the series was a huge hit among its viewership. While it will not be lasting as long as most shonen series, the 24 episode series has been set for a release between two cours (quarters). The second half of the series is set to premier in October, and to make fans even more excited, a new promo video, from P.A. Works, was shown for the series. It can be seen below!







Excited for the second half? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Fairy gone part 2 is set to premier, this October, by streaming on the Funimation site, as it airs, in Japan!

