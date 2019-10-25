FATE/GRAND ORDER: First English Subbed Trailer Revealed

The latest English subbed trailer to the latest Fate/Grand Order movie is streaming. Hit the jump to check out the awesome footage!

The Fate/Grand Order anime has released a brand new trailer for its film; but what makes this one special is its awesome English subbed version. The Fate/Grand Order films are adapted from the smartphone game that released in 2015. Make sure to check out the trailer to Fate/Grand Order The Movie Devine Realm Of The Round Table: Camelot below!







Excited for the new film? Ready to see more amazing fights sequences and animation? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The latest Fate/Grand Order movie is set to release sometime next year!

