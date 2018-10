FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL II Has Unveiled A New Visual

October 2017 saw the release of the first film in a trilogy based on thefranchise,. The film premiered number one in the Japanese box office, garnering 1.5 billion Yen ($13.5 million US). The film released in the US from November of last year to December and then premiered in Canada on January 14th of this year. The English dubbed later premiered in the US on June 5th and June 7th with the Blu-Ray release coming November 20th. The second film in the trilogy, is set to release sometime next year. A third key visual was released for the film and can be seen below.The film is being directed byveteran, Tomonori Sudou and another veteran of the franchise by the name of Yuki Kajiura, will be composing the film. Excited for the new film coming soon? Expectto premier in Japan on January 12, 2019; the US release will come sometime next year as well. Share your thoughts on the upcoming film in the usual spot!