FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL II Has Unveiled A New Visual
October 2017 saw the release of the first film in a trilogy based on the Fate/Stay Night franchise, Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower. The film premiered number one in the Japanese box office, garnering 1.5 billion Yen ($13.5 million US). The film released in the US from November of last year to December and then premiered in Canada on January 14th of this year. The English dubbed later premiered in the US on June 5th and June 7th with the Blu-Ray release coming November 20th. The second film in the trilogy Fate/Stay Night Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly, is set to release sometime next year. A third key visual was released for the film and can be seen below.
After the success of the first film in the new Fate/Stay Night trilogy, a new visual was revealed for the upcoming second installment. Hit the jump for the details and reveal!
The film is being directed by Fate/Stay Night veteran, Tomonori Sudou and another veteran of the franchise by the name of Yuki Kajiura, will be composing the film. Excited for the new film coming soon? Expect Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly to premier in Japan on January 12, 2019; the US release will come sometime next year as well. Share your thoughts on the upcoming film in the usual spot!
