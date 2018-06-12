FRUITS BASKET Anime Series Releases Its First Trailer

Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket, has released its first trailer for the anime adaptation. Here is more information on the new series.

The official Funimation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 44 second trailer for the upcoming drama anime series Fruits Basket. This is the first trailer the series releases and states "the complete story is soon to be animated". The video gives look at the animation style/quality, lists cast members, staff, and gives a release date.



This series will be released in 2019 and counts with executive supervision from the original manga creator, Natsuki Takaya. The trailer has narration by Manaka Iwami, who voices the character of Tohru. Funimation also revealed some character designs for several of the protagonists.

Here is the staff and cast behind the project:

Director - Yoshihide Ibata

Series Director - Taku Kishimoto

Character Design - Masaru Sindo

Studio - TMS Entertainment

Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami

Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida

Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura

The previous anime series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.

The new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. The new series has a 2019 release date.



















After a family tragedy turns her life upside down, 16-year-old high schooler Tooru Honda takes matters into her own hands and moves out...into a tent! Unfortunately for her, she pitches her new home on private land belonging to the mysterious Souma clan, and it isn't long before the owners discover her secret. But, as Tooru quickly finds out when the family offers to take her in, the Soumas have a secret of their own--when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac!