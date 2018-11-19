FRUITS BASKET Anime Series Releases New Visual, Website And Twitter Account
Funimation released a press release with comments from the creator Natsuki Takaya. The Fruits Basket anime series also released a new key visual, its official website and a Twitter account. The images are down below. This is the website where the series will be updating information regarding staff, cast and trailers. This is the Twitter account.
Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket, has released a new visual for the anime adaptation, its website and a Twitter account.
Here is the staff and cast behind the project:
Director - Yoshihide Ibata
Series Director - Taku Kishimoto
Character Design - Masaru Sindo
Studio - TMS Entertainment
Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami
Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki
Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida
Shigure Soma - Yuichi Nakamura
The previous anime series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.
The new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. The new series has a 2019 release date.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]