FRUITS BASKET Anime Series Releases New Visual, Website And Twitter Account

Author Natsuki Takaya's romantic comedy drama manga series, Fruits Basket , has released a new visual for the anime adaptation, its website and a Twitter account.

Here is the staff and cast behind the project:



Director - Yoshihide Ibata

Series Director - Taku Kishimoto

Character Design - Masaru Sindo

Studio - TMS Entertainment



Tohru Honda - Manaka Iwami

Yuki Soma - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Kyo Soma - Yuma Uchida

The previous anime series aired from July 5, 2001 to December 27, 2001 and has 26 episodes. It was directed by Akitaro Daichi and written by Higuchi Tachibana. Funimation has the English license and Studio Deen animated it.

The new anime series will be a reboot and adapt the manga properly. The previous anime series changed up some things from the source material and the author was not thrilled about it. The magazine also has the word "zenpen" which means entire story. The new series has a 2019 release date.