 GEN:LOCK: Hit Series Announces Upcoming Premier On Toonami
Rooster Teeth's gen:LOCK, has been announced to be coming to hit anime programming block, Toonami. Hit the jump for all of the info!

marvelfreek94 | 7/8/2019
Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Whan an invasive force threatens the safety of mankind, its up to a group of heroes using neuroscience and mecha to bring an end to the attacking force. While this may be the simplest way to bring about an amazing and engaging series, gen:Lock is definitely something that breaks the mold with its amazing animation, stellar storytelling, and all star cast. When Rooster Teeth announced the series as a follow up from the massively successful series, RWBY, many fans were already excited to see what was coming. Luckily, the series was such a hit, it has now been annoucned to premier on the programming block Toonami



Excited for the series to premier to a wider audience? Rooster Teeth's gen:LOCK is set to premier on August 3rd on Adult Swim
