GHOST IN THE SHELL SAC 2045 Netflix Anime Series Shares New Key Visual
Netflix has been on a roll with collecting anime properties lately. Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion and now Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. This new GITS project is being directed by Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex director Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki. Netflix has not given any more details regarding broadcast, staff or cast, however, the closest we got for a release date is "sometime in 2020".
Netflix acquires yet another anime property in Ghost in the SHell: SAC_2045 and has shared a new key visual to help with the announcement. Here is more information on the upcoming title.
The same directors, Kamiyama and Aramaki, are in charge of developing the recently revealed Ultraman at Netflix. This Japanese superhero will land on the platform on April 1, 2019.
Production I.G and SOLA DIGITAL ARTS are teaming up and animating this GITS project. The key visual shared is a simple shot of the main character in her 3D Computer-Generated look, a different style this anime project is taking on. As soon as more information on this new project comes up, we will let you know.
Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 hits Netflix in 2020
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]