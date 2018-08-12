GHOST IN THE SHELL SAC 2045 Netflix Anime Series Shares New Key Visual

Netflix acquires yet another anime property in Ghost in the SHell: SAC_2045 and has shared a new key visual to help with the announcement. Here is more information on the upcoming title.

Netflix has been on a roll with collecting anime properties lately. Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion and now Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. This new GITS project is being directed by Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex director Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki. Netflix has not given any more details regarding broadcast, staff or cast, however, the closest we got for a release date is "sometime in 2020".



The same directors, Kamiyama and Aramaki, are in charge of developing the recently revealed Ultraman at Netflix. This Japanese superhero will land on the platform on April 1, 2019.



Production I.G and SOLA DIGITAL ARTS are teaming up and animating this GITS project. The key visual shared is a simple shot of the main character in her 3D Computer-Generated look, a different style this anime project is taking on. As soon as more information on this new project comes up, we will let you know.

YES, A NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL ANIME IS COMING.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be directed by Appleseed’s Shinji Aramaki and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’s Kenji Kamiyama. On @Netflix in 2020!

