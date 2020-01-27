 GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Streams New Trailer For Netflix
A new CG Ghost in the Shell series is coming to Netflix, this Spring! Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer for the new series!

marvelfreek94 | 1/27/2020
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
A new Ghost in the Shell anime is on its way to the streaming platform, Netflix! The series, titled SAC_2045, is based on a manga of the same name and tells more adventures of the the Major and her crew.

The new series is set to be produced by Production I.G., the same people who helped create the original, and directed by the same team that recently released the new Ultraman anime.

A new trailer was released, that can be seen below. Check it out!



Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 releases on Netflix, this April!
