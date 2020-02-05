GIBIATE: A New English Subbed Promo Video Has Been Revealed

A new promo video for the upcoming anime, Gibiate, has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new English Subbed trailer and ending theme!

Yoshitaka Amano's Gibiate tells the story of a time displaced samurai and ninja from the Edo era; who end up in a futuristic world where a virus turns its people into monsters. With the help of a doctor, this duo fight their way through hordes of enemies in an effort to find a cure.

Originally, the series was going to have its world premiere during Anime Expo. However, due to the fact that COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the the event, the premiere was put on hold. Creators have recently decided, on the official website, by executive producer and production committee chairman, Ryo Aoki; that the premiere of the anime would release on its scheduled premiere month of July. While this comes with obstacles, due to the pandemic, the team of Gibiate are confident that they will overcome it.

A brand new promo for the series has been released as well. The third promo for the series potentially features some of the most interesting reveals. The promo features the brand new ending theme for the film by Sugizo and Maki Ohguro titled Endless ~Across the Time~. With the opening theme being performed by the Yoshida Brothers and Sugizo, the themes will definitely be a hit. The promo also features English subtitles. Check it out below!





Excited for the new series? Planning on watching the premiere? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Gibiate is set to release, in Japan, this July!