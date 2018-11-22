GIRLISH NUMBER SHURA Spin-Off Anime Series Has Been Cancelled
The official tbs.co.jp website has announced that the spin-off anime series, Girlish Number Shura, has been cancelled due to prodution and scheduling difficulties. This series was announced back in April 2017 and was going to spin out of Girlish Number. The site also states that it was difficult to secure the staff that was planned for the project as well as the high quality guarentee.
The spin-off anime series based on authors Chibimaru and Yuu Tsurusaki's comedy parody manga series, Girlish Number, has been cancelled. Here are the details.
The original anime series aired from October 7, 2016 to December 23, 2016 and has 12 episodes. Here are the staff and cast behind the project:
Staff
Director - Shouta Ibata
Sound Director - Satoshi Motoyama
Script - Yukie Sugawara, Sou Sagara
Studio - Diomedea
Cast
Chitose Karasuma - Sayaka Senbongi
Koto Katakura - Yui Ishikawa
Kazuha Shibasaki - Saori Oonishi
Momoka Sonou - Erik Suzuki
Yae Kugayama - Kaede Hondo
The manga series published from August 15, 2016 to November 26, 2016 and is written and drawn by Chibimaru as well as yuu Tsurusaki. Dengeki G Magazine serialized the series, Kadokawa published it and Sentai Filmworks has the English license.
