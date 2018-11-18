GIRLS UND PANZER DAS FINALE Anime Film Releases Trailer For Part 2

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 30 second trailer for the upcoming Part 2 of Girls und Panzer das Finale. This anime film series has six parts in total with Part 2 being screened in Japan on June 15, 2019. A new key visual was also released, which includes the main characters along with tanks they use to battle with.



Tsutomu Mizushima is directing the film, Reiko Yoshida writes the script and Shirou Hamaguchi produces the music. The opening theme is Grand symphony by Sayaka Sasaki and the ending theme is Enter Enter MISSION! by Ankou Team. The main voice cast is the following: Nakagaim Nurture as Yukari Akiyama, Yuka Iguchi as Mako Reizei, Rie Tanaka as Miho Nishizumi, Mami Ozaki as Hana Isuzu and Ai Kinano as Saori Takebe.



The anime series is an original production and has no manga or novel behind it. Studio Actas is animating the project and had an anime series that aired from October 9, 2012 to December 25, 2012 with 12 episodes and 7 OVAs.





