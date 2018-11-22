GIRLY AIR FORCE Anime Series Reveals Its Second Key Visual
The official gaf-anime website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming sci-fi anime series Girly Air Force. The image has the three main characters and their planes in the background. They match with their vehicles' colors, blonde, red and blue. The show has a January 10, 2019 release date.
Studio Satelight's upcoming action sci-fi anime series, Girly Air Force, has released a new key visual featuring the three main characters. Here is more information on the series.
Katsumi Ono is the director, Shingo Nagai is under series composition, Asaki Tohsaka is performing the character draft, Asagi Toosaka is the original character designer and Kouji Natsumi is the original creator of the franchise. The voice cast is the following: Yuuka Morishima as Gripen, Ryota Osaka as Kei Narutani, Yuka Morishima as Gripen, Hitomi Owada as Eagle, Izawa Shiori as Phantom and Lynn as Song Minghua.
Satelight studio is performing animation duties, I've Sound is in charge of the music and the opening is titled Run Girls, Run!. Girly Air Force has a release date of January 2019 with no opening or ending theme revealed yet.
