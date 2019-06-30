 GRANBELM: New Character Promo Has Been Revealed For The Series
Granbelm has been revealing character promos, for their series for a whole week, and the latest video released has been covering, Rosa! Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 6/30/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Granbelm is a series about mysterious people coming into our lives, in a world where magic is all but dead. Since the series has premiered, fans have really gravitated towards its unique story and fun animation. Recently, the series has been releasing a seven part video series, consecutively, that focuses on seven characters. The series has been titled "Fragment of Emotion" and has recently covered characters Kuon and Nene. Now, check out the character video that covers Rosa, below! 



