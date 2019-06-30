GRANBELM: New Character Promo Has Been Revealed For The Series

Granbelm has been revealing character promos, for their series for a whole week, and the latest video released has been covering, Rosa! Hit the jump to check it out!

Granbelm is a series about mysterious people coming into our lives, in a world where magic is all but dead. Since the series has premiered, fans have really gravitated towards its unique story and fun animation. Recently, the series has been releasing a seven part video series, consecutively, that focuses on seven characters. The series has been titled "Fragment of Emotion" and has recently covered characters Kuon and Nene. Now, check out the character video that covers Rosa, below!







Excited for the videos and what it possibly leads up to? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE