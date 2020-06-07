HAIKARA-SAN PART 2: The Second Film Adaption Of The Manga Is Coming To Amazon Prime This July!

The second film in the two-part series Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern will be coming to Amazon Prime Video, this July! Hit the jump to learn more about when to expect the hit sequel.

In a world where the term "gender roles" has begun to lose its potency, there are some creators who have created modern role models for the movement. Waki Yamato's Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern was published in Kodansha's Shojo Friend magazine, in 1975.

The series ran until 1977 but ended up giving birth to an anime spin-off and multiple live-action iterations. However, it was not until 2017 that the series got its first anime film with Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1.

Following the same premise as the books, the first film in the two-part adaption was released by Nippon Animation and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi. Since its release, the series has been given huge praise and made way for the film's second part, which released in 2018.

Toshiaki Kidokoro now directed the second film, and with his team, the film became another hit for fans. Now, western viewers will be able to watch the movie as this summer will see the film streaming on Amazon Prime Video! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





The story is set in Tokyo in the Taishō era (1912-1926). The story follows Benio "Haikara-san" Hanamura, who lost her mother when she was very young and has been raised by her father, a high-ranking official in the Japanese army. As a result, she has grown into a tomboy — contrary to traditional Japanese notions of femininity, she studies kendo, drinks sake, dresses in often outlandish-looking Western fashions instead of the traditional kimono, and is not as interested in housework as she is in literature. She also rejects the idea of arranged marriages and believes in a woman's right to a career and to marry for love.



Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 7th!