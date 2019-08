HAJIME NO IPPO: The Hit Manga Series Is Getting Its First Stage Play

is one of the most successful sports/boxing manga to come out of Japan, running since 1989. The series has done so well that it has spawned an anime and video game, since its inception. In a new, but brief update, coming fromWeekly Shonen Magazine, the series is that a brand new, and first , stage play to the hit series is coming to Japan! As of now, George Morikawa's hit series has announced that the series is set to relase in January of next year and cast announcements are to be coming in September!Another interesting piece of Ippo content has come out that reveals that the series first art expo will be coming at the Seibu department store in Shibuya, Tokyo, in November. Excited for the first stage play of? Share your thoughts in the comments! The play is set to release on January 2020.