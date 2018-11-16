Here Is Everything Sentai Filmworks Announced At ANIME NYC 2018 Day 1
The last big anime convention of the year, Anime NYC 2018, is going on this weekend (Nov 16 - 18) and Sentai Filmworks took advantage of the first day by announcing several things in its Industry Panel. Here is the list of the announcements:
Sentai Filmworks, a multimedia company, had an industry panel at Anime NYC 2018 and announced several things in the first day of the convention. Here are its license acquisitions and more.
The English dub cast for Land of the Lustrous has been revealed and it will have a Spanish dub as well, the cast for Girls' Last Tour has been revealed, the license acquisition to both Made in Abyss movies (Journey's Dawn and Wandering Twilight), the license acquisition of the anime film Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon: Arrow Of The Orion and the addition of Mysteria Friends in the 2019 winter simulcast.
Here is the Girls' Last Tour English cast: Cat Thomas as Chito, Juliet Simmons as Yuuri, Mark X Laskowski as Kanazawa, Stephanie Wittels as Ishii, kalin Coates as Cut, Kregg Daily as Robot, Shelly Calene-Black as Giant and John Swasey as Grandpa. Shannon Reed is directing the English dub series.
The Made in Abyss movies has a premium box set that is going for $129.99 and here are the features: Clean Opening Animations (x4); Clean Closing Animations (x3); Japanese Trailer (x1); Japanese Promos x9); Kevin Penkin (Composer) Interview; Jouel Event; Making of MADE IN ABYSS (x2); Music in Abyss; Box Set Contents: Soft Cover Booklet, 11x17 Tapestry Map, Acrylic Nanachi Phone Stand and a Lanyard with White Whistle Charm.
Mysteria Friends will premier in early 2019 and Sentai has the rights to it now. Check out all the announcements with even more details in its official website. It has more information on the acquisitions and the company is promising to give even more announcements. Stay tuned for more.
