I HATE BEING IN PAIN, SO I THINK I'LL MAKE A FULL DEFENSE BUILD Light Novel Gets Anime Adaptation
The official kadokawabooks.jp website has announced the anime adaptation of authors Yuumikan and Koin's action fantasy light novel series I hate being in pain, so I think I'll make a full defense build. The site shared a new illustration as promotional image for the new series, it has the story introduction for the anime and has more information on the characters.
The light novel series has 4 volumes out right now with volume 5 coming out in 4 days, December 10. There is no official English license for the series at the moment. The novel series has been publishing since September 8, 2017 and it inspired a manga series with the same name as well.
The manga started publishing on May 26, 2018 under Comp Ace serialization. The series only has one video up on YouTube in the KADOKAWAanime channel. It is a television commercial promoting the light novel series. There are no images or videos for the anime adaptation, as soon as more information on the series pops up, we will let you know.
Honjou Kaede was invited by her friend, Shiromine Risa to play a VRMMO.
I don’t hate games, but painful things are a little……no, I hate it very, very much.
Eh!…the pain would be reduced if I placed stats on defense power?
Then, the only place where I can place it, is there right? Right?
Solidly fortify everything into defense, now here I come!
